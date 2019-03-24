Possibly 4 men stabbed near South Los Angeles bus stop; suspects flee

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators are looking for possibly four men in connection to a triple stabbing near a bus stop in South Los Angeles Saturday night.The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near the bus top at Florence and Holmes avenues.At least two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. They were said to be in stable condition.The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan. A description of them was not released.