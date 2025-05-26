1 person dead, 2 LAPD officers hospitalized after violent car crash in Sun Valley

A violent crash in Sun Valley left one person dead and two police officers injured, authorities said.

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and two police officers were hospitalized after a car crash in Sun Valley, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 1:57 p.m. near the intersection of Saticoy Street and Cleon Avenue.

Firefighters had to extricate the victim who was trapped in the car.

The victim, only identified as a 40-year-old male, died at the scene. The two officers, both 24-years-old, were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

