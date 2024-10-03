100 license plate readers being installed across San Fernando Valley

The plate readers are used to track and record license plates as they pass through specific areas, which can help narrow the search for vehicles tied to crimes.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- License plate reader cameras will be placed across the San Fernando Valley Thursday in an effort to combat crime.

This year, councilmember John Lee allocated $500,000 for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of automated license plate reader cameras.

One hundred cameras will be installed in Porter Ranch and other parts of the northwest San Fernando Valley.

Similar cameras are already in use in places like Beverly Hills, and Orange and Riverside counties.