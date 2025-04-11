Mount Wilson Observatory to reopen to the public after nearly being destroyed by Eaton Fire

MOUNT WILSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Mount Wilson Observatory is reopening to the public more than four months after the devastating Eaton Fire nearly burned down the Southern California landmark.

On Jan. 9, the flames from the fire could be seen climbing the hillside surrounding the observatory, as well as multiple television and radio towers. But firefighters were able to save those structures.

"The fire came very close," said spokesperson Sarah Emery Bunn. "But it was contained below the lower parking lot, and no damage to the observatory."

Bunn said not only will docent tours once again resume on April 12, but the Cosmic Café will also reopen to visitors.

"We're opening this weekend April 12th, it's our first day at the café. We have chili, hot dogs, coffee, we have drinks, and we're ready to serve you," she said.

The facility opened in 1904, and is home to some of the most important telescopes in the history of modern astronomy.

"Mt Wilson is a treasure of Los Angeles that not everyone knows about," said Emery Bunn. "So come on up and check us out."

