100-year-old World War II veteran becomes oldest usher at Holy Angels Church

Joe "Peppy" Sciarra celebrated a milestone birthday as he turned 100 years old, becoming the oldest usher at Holy Angels Church.

ARCADIA, Calif (KABC) -- Joe "Peppy" Sciarra, a proud World War II veteran, is marking a monumental milestone for his 100th birthday.

Surrounded by family and friends, Sciarra celebrated the special day at Holy Angels Church in Arcadia. In recognition of his extraordinary service, he received heartfelt honors from both the Vatican and Los Angeles County.

"I venture to say that this is the only 100-year-old in this diocese and probably in the world that is still in active ministry as an usher at this Mass," Holy Angels Church Father Kevin Rettig said.

Sciarra's impact extends far beyond this milestone. He continues to inspire, traveling across the nation to share powerful stories of his battles, unexpected leadership and love -- having been married to his wife for over 70 years.