At least 12 injured in Metro bus crash outside lumber business in South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 12 people were injured early Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Metro bus in South El Monte.

The collision was reported just after 6 a.m. near Rosemead Boulevard and Klingerman Street, just outside the 168 Ace Lumber & Supply business.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said one person was listed in critical condition. Four others suffered moderate injuries and seven had only minor injuries.

AIR7 was above the scene of the crash and showed the Metro bus crashed into a truck carrying lumber.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.