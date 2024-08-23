17-year-old boy shot outside Ralphs store after high school football game in Granada Hills

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the teen being placed in an ambulance. There was also a trail of blood leading into the store.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the teen being placed in an ambulance. There was also a trail of blood leading into the store.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the teen being placed in an ambulance. There was also a trail of blood leading into the store.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the teen being placed in an ambulance. There was also a trail of blood leading into the store.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot Thursday outside a Ralphs store in Granada Hills following a high school football game.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the store near Chatsworth Street and Zelzah Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Station, a group of young people were hanging out after a football game at Granada Hills Charter High School.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but the 17-year-old was shot once just above the knee. It's also unclear if the boy is a student at the school.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the teen being placed in an ambulance. There was also a trail of blood leading into the store.

Police said he ran inside the Ralphs store where he was later rushed to the hospital. The teen is expected to be ok.

Information regarding suspect(s) was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.