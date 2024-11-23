17-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in parking lot near BMO Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 17-year-old boy reportedly riding a skateboard was struck and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near BMO Stadium Friday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to the locked and otherwise empty parking lot in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, shortly after 4:25 p.m. regarding a collision involving a skateboarder, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was unclear what led up to the crash, where the teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No further details were immediately known.

The fatal crash was being investigated Friday evening by the Los Angeles Police Department.

