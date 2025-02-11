Since 1933, the LA Sentinel continues serving a critical role in the African American community

The Black press serves a critical role in the news media landscape, and LA is home to the largest African American-owned newspaper on the West Coast.

The Black press serves a critical role in the news media landscape, and LA is home to the largest African American-owned newspaper on the West Coast.

The Black press serves a critical role in the news media landscape, and LA is home to the largest African American-owned newspaper on the West Coast.

The Black press serves a critical role in the news media landscape, and LA is home to the largest African American-owned newspaper on the West Coast.

The Black press serves a critical role in the news media landscape, and Los Angeles is hope to the largest African American-owned newspaper on the West Coast. Eyewitness News sat down with the owners and publishers of the Los Angeles Sentinel to learn more about its history and ongoing mission.

The long rows of picture frames that decorate Mr. Danny Bakewell Sr.'s office feature the many historic figures he's met and forged alliances with over the decades: former U.S. presidents, Rosa Parks, and Quincy Jones. Among them are also community leaders who have been critical to the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Since 2004, the Bakewells have owned and published the influential newspaper. Something the civil rights activist, entrepreneur, and real estate developer did not foresee. "Never in my wildest dreams," said Danny Bakewell Sr., chairman and executive publisher of the Los Angeles Sentinel.

"My grandfather, though, was a janitor. Igrew up in New Orleans, and in New Orleans, he was the head janitor -- we'll give him his due -- at the Times-Picayune newspaper," he added.

Today, Danny Bakewell Jr. is at the helm of the paper that was established by Colonel Leon Washington and Mrs. Ruth Washington in 1933.

"We see ourselves as a trusted resource, and particularly the Black community," said Danny Bakewell Jr., President and executive editor of the LA Sentinel.

"The motto of the paperis 'the voice of our community speaking for itself,' " said Bakewell Sr.

Over the more than 90 years of publication, they have documented history through that lens. From moments of grief, unrest, and uprising, to the election of President Barack Obama.

"I remember we literally had lines of people every Thursday, waiting to get their paper, because it was a historic moment, " recalled Bakewell Jr.

Most recently, they have provided comprehensive coverage of the Eaton Fire and its impact in a community with rich Black history. The paper has offered resources and hope, even as members of their own family have lost homes or were displaced. "Everybody's going to talk about the worst parts of any tragedy, and we don't shy away from that, but we also want to say we can rebuild. We can recover," said Bakewell Jr.

In 1934, its founding publisher spearheaded the "Don't spend your money where you can't work" campaign to boycott stores in Black communities that would not hire Black workers. Today, Bakewell Sr. sees parallels with the campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI.

"He was talking about a .05 and .10 cent store, on Central Avenue, but we're talking about now gigantic corporations who have enormous resources, who are making enormous profits," he said.

20 years ago, Mr. Bakewell founded the Taste of Soul Family Festival, now boasting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

"If no one else chooses to celebrate us. We can celebrate ourselves. And that really is what Taste of Soul is all about," said Bakewell Jr.

The family remains committed to keeping the paper, and its community and philanthropic work going.

"I feel like the Sentinel is even more important than ever," said Brandi Bakewell, executive vice president of the Los Angeles Sentinel. "To be out there speaking and representing," she added.

Mr. Bakewell credits the readers for keeping the weekly paper on the path to reach its first centennial. "People believe that the Sentinel is their sanctuary for being able to get the news and make the news," he said.