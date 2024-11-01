Looking back at the 1988 Dodgers parade featuring Tommy Lasorda, Orel Hershiser

Here's a look back at the last Dodgers championship parade, celebrating their upset win in the 1988 World Series over the Oakland A's.

Looking back at the 1988 Dodgers parade

Looking back at the 1988 Dodgers parade Here's a look back at the last Dodgers championship parade, celebrating their upset win in the 1988 World Series over the Oakland A's.

Looking back at the 1988 Dodgers parade Here's a look back at the last Dodgers championship parade, celebrating their upset win in the 1988 World Series over the Oakland A's.

Looking back at the 1988 Dodgers parade Here's a look back at the last Dodgers championship parade, celebrating their upset win in the 1988 World Series over the Oakland A's.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been so long since the Dodgers had a championship parade in Los Angeles, fans might need a little refresher.

While the team last won a World Series in the shortened 2020 season, the pandemic shut down any thoughts of a parade that year.

But back on Oct. 24, 1988, the city was celebrating.

1 of 8 L.A. Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade. AP Photo/Alan Greth

The air was crisp and the energy electric as Dodger fans poured into the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

The Boys in Blue had just pulled off an upset, needing just five games to beat the heavily favored Oakland A's.

"We became the world champions because we wanted it more than anyone else," manager Tommy Lasorda told the crowd at the parade that year.

MVP Orel Hershiser and shortstop Alfredo Griffin were front and center on the victory float, showing off the commissioner's trophy before speaking to the crowd.

"I stand here in representation of my whole ball club," the Cy Young-winning pitcher said. "And for you gringos out there who didn't understand what Alfredo Griffin said, he said baseball has been very, very good to the Dodgers."

The parade fell on a Monday, which meant some fans had to get creative.

But for a city eager to cheer on their champions, there wasn't a bad seat in the house.

And now, 36 years and two titles later, Dodgers nation is ready for yet another proper parade.

