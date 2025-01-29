Unfounded report of gunman prompts lockdown at Dorsey High School in Crenshaw District, LAPD says

Two people were taken into custody after a report of a gunman at Dorsey High School in the Crenshaw District, authorities said.

Two people were taken into custody after a report of a gunman at Dorsey High School in the Crenshaw District, authorities said.

Two people were taken into custody after a report of a gunman at Dorsey High School in the Crenshaw District, authorities said.

Two people were taken into custody after a report of a gunman at Dorsey High School in the Crenshaw District, authorities said.

CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An unfounded report of a gunman Wednesday morning led to a brief lockdown at Dorsey High School in the Crenshaw District, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to an unconfirmed report that a man with an AK-47 rifle was seen on the campus, located at 3537 Farmdale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least seven LAPD patrol vehicles were seen parked outside the school as the search was conducted. The hoax call was later determined to be a so-called "swatting" incident, police said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain my top priority," the school's principal said in a statement sent to parents. "I am calling to advise you that our campus is on lockdown because of law-enforcement activity on the campus. We are following district protocols, and all students and staff are safe. Instruction and food service are taking place as usual. We will provide you with updates as they become available."

Early on in the search, the LAPD said two people were taken into custody but did not provide additional information about them. Whether they were connected to the swatting incident or released was unclear.