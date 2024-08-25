2 motorcyclists killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash overnight on the 5 Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.

It happened along the northbound lanes, just south of Culver Drive, shortly after midnight.

Details about the crash are limited, but according to witnesses, the two motorcyclists were reportedly riding in a large group on the freeway. All northbound lanes were closed for about four hours before reopening.

While deputies were on the scene of the crash, a separate driver hit a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a person is seen being detained after reportedly failing a DUI test. Footage also shows a CHP vehicle with visible damage.

Both incidents remain under investigation.