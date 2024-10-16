2 LAPD officers hurt in crash while chasing suspect in Westlake area

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two police officers are recovering after being injured in a crash during a chase in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers were reportedly in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect when they crashed at 7th Street and Union Avenue. Video from the scene shows the officers being taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear what happened to the suspect. Additional details about the chase or the condition of the officers were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

