2 SoCal minors among several victims of neo-Nazi exploitation group, 4 members arrested

Four men have been arrested in connection with a neo-Nazi child exploitation enterprise that groomed and coerced at least 16 minors around the world to produce child sexual abuse material, including two from Southern California, authorities announced Thursday.

"Sextortion and other forms of online child sexual abuse have tragically altered the trajectory of too many young lives and this group preyed upon the vulnerable to fulfill their sick and twisted desires," said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. "HSI and our partners will work tirelessly to protect children from victimization in communities across the United States and around the globe."

Collin John Thomas Walker, 23, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, and Clint Jordan Lopaka Nahooikaika Borge, 41, of Pahoa, Hawaii, were arrested this morning and were charged with one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

Rohan Sandeep Rane, 28, of Antibes, France, and Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 24, of Spring, Texas are also charged with one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

According to the indictment, from at least 2019 to 2022, Rane, Walker, Merritt and Borge were members of CVLT, an online group that espoused neo-Nazism, nihilism and pedophilia as its core principles.

Members of the international enterprise engaged in online child sexual exploitation offenses and trafficked child sexual abuse material. Rane, Walker, and Merritt acted as leaders and administrators in the CVLT enterprise, hosting and running CVLT online servers and controlling membership for the group.

