2025 Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles rescheduled to Feb. 17

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 will present the 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Feb. 17, celebrating the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event, initially scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to February because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Rescheduling the event to Feb. 17, which is also Presidents Day, means the celebration will take place during Black History Month.

Live parade coverage starts on ABC7 at 11 a.m.

This multi-cultural extravaganza is the nation's largest and longest running Kingdom Day celebration. The theme this year is "Peace And Unity, Let It Start With Us."

Every year, thousands of people line the parade route along Martin Luther King and Crenshaw boulevards to see the marching bands, colorful floats, dramatic drumlines, dynamic dancers, and there are always a few surprises too!