Explosion kills 3 LASD deputies at East LA facility in agency's largest loss of life since 1857

Sources say the explosive had been brought back from a seemingly routine bomb squad call, and it was believed to be inactive.

CITY TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Detail were killed Friday morning in an explosion at a training facility in the City Terrace area of East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident, which was believed to be an accident, was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Facility in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue, LASD said. The compound houses the sheriff's department's special enforcement units and bomb squad.

Multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that it appears the explosive that detonated had been brought back to the facility from a seemingly routine bomb squad callout and was believed to have been inert when it exploded.

The emergency dispatch audio sheds light on the moments immediately following the explosion that killed three L.A. County sheriff's deputies at a training facility on Friday.

Three LASD members assigned to the agency's Arson/Explosives Detail were killed in the blast, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a late-morning news conference.

The sheriff declined to publicly identify the victims -- whom he described as "heroes" and "the best of the best" -- citing family members who were still being informed of the deaths. Between the three of them, the deceased employees had served in the department for 74 years, according to Luna.

He said the catastrophe marked LASD's worst loss of life in a single incident since 1857. No one else was injured in the explosion.

Luna said the cause of the disaster was unknown, adding that the devices involved were rendered safe by responding members of the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad.

The sheriff's personnel were apparently handling the devices when there was a blast, according to preliminary information from sources.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that the LAPD bomb squad responded to the scene and is assisting with the incident, along with LASD homicide detectives.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office said the governor has been briefed on the apparent explosion and that the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in contact with LASD while closely monitoring the situation.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement regarding the deadly incident:

"I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff's Department facility. I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected. My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff's Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead."

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis also issued a statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this morning at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Biscailuz Training Academy in East Los Angeles. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three individuals who lost their lives in what appears to have been a devastating explosion. I am in contact with Sheriff Robert Luna and closely monitoring the situation as we await further details. My thoughts are with all those grieving and the first responders who are on the scene."

In her statement, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said:

"This is an extraordinarily painful day for our Sheriff's Department and for LA County. My prayers are with the families of the deputies and their colleagues in law enforcement who are reeling from this tragedy. I am offering my full support to our Sheriff Robert Luna and his department as they not only work to support our deputies but to investigate what went so wrong. We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure that it never happens again."

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene, according to a post from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed," the post said.

ABC7's David Ono has previously trained with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies at the site where a deadly explosion occurred. He described the facility in the aftermath of the catastrophic blast.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.