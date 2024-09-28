WATCH VIDEOS

3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Malibu, USGS says

Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:29PM
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake hit around 2:38 p.m. about 5.5 miles west of Malibu. The quake had a depth of approximately 8 miles.

Shaking was felt outside Thousand Oaks to the north, near Port Hueneme to the east and as far west as Canoga Park, according to a USGS map.

Saturday's quake comes after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the same area roughly two weeks ago. During that quake, the shaking was felt up to 60 miles away across Southern California.

