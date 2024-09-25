Get Ready to Celebrate at the 3rd Annual Family Pride in the Park in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank Pride's Family Pride in the Park is back for its 3rd Annual Celebration, uniting the community for an unforgettable day of love, inclusivity, and fun!

Set for Saturday, September 28, from 12 PM to 6 PM at Johnny Carson Park, the event is organized by dedicated volunteers and LGBTQ+ advocates, all working together to create a space where everyone can feel welcome and celebrated.

The event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, local merchant booths, and a kid zone packed with jugglers, an aerialist, face painters, balloon artists, and other exciting activities designed for children.

A diverse group of LGBTQIA+ performers will take the main stage to entertain the crowd with a variety of acts. Among the talented artists performing are The Gay Freedom of Los Angeles Marching Band, The Patsy Metzger Dancers, the Queer Latin Dance LA troupe, and rock bands St. Kio, The Wisteria Theater Company, and Chrxstopher. Also joining the lineup is the exceptionally talented musician Madyx, promising an afternoon filled with energetic performances and diverse entertainment.

In addition to the performances, the event will host a special Pride Talk led by Burbank Pride's President, Tracy Tabb. The one-hour conversation will feature several professionals from various industries sharing how they've navigated their careers as members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Join us for a day of celebration, unity, and pride as we continue to stand together for the rights and well-being of the Burbank LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information on this event, visit burbankpride.org for the latest updates.