4 men stabbed after fight escalates in Whittier; police working to identity potential suspect

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four men were stabbed after a fight involving numerous people escalated in Whittier over the weekend.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenleaf Avenue and Philadelphia Street, according to the Whittier Police Department. Officers responded to call about a large fight, and when they arrived, they found the four men suffering from stab wounds.

They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Details about the fight or a possible suspect were not available. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at (562) 567-9299.