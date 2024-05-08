2 children, ages 4 and 2, dead after being swept away in creek in San Bernardino County

A 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were rescued and rushed to the hospital after being swept away in a creek Tuesday in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- A 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy died after being swept away in a creek Tuesday in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the Thurman Flats Picnic Area, just west of Mountain Home Village.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said they received a call from the girl's mother, saying the little girl had gone into Mill Creek and got swept away.

The mother reportedly told her 2-year-old son to stay where he was while she went to search for her daughter. Authorities said it took the mother about an hour to call 911 due to limited cell service in the area.

By the time she returned to the scene, the boy was already gone.

Firefighters first found the girl, who was underwater, and rushed her to a local hospital. Shortly after, they found the boy.

Authorities said the girl was sent to Redlands Community Hospital by ambulance while the boy was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

They were pronounced dead later in the evening.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.