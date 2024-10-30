6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami expected, officials say

BANDON, Ore. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon off the southern coast of Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 1:15 p.m., according to the USGS. Its epicenter was located about 170 miles west of Bandon and 250 miles west-southwest of Salem, at a depth of 6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.

A person who answered the phone at the front desk of the Best Western Inn at Face Rock, in Bandon, said the quake was not felt there.

The USGS initially measured the quake's magnitude as 6.1 before it was downgraded to 6.0.