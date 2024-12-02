605 Fwy lane, ramp closures set for every night this week between Cerritos and Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans is issuing a warning to drivers who frequent the 605 Freeway between Cerritos and Irwindale.

Starting Monday night, overnight construction work shut down lanes and ramps on both sides of the freeway. Some closures could begin as early as 8 p.m. each night this week. The closure will remain in effect until around 5 a.m. the next morning.

The construction is part of a $260 million project to rehabilitate the freeway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley. Crews will be doing concrete work, asphalt paving, k-rail replacement guardrail work, sign removal and drainage work.

The overnight closures are separate from a 55-hour shutdown of the southbound 605 Freeway planned for this weekend.