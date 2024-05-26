At least 6 more 7-Eleven stores robbed overnight across Los Angeles County

Three of the robberies happened at 7-Eleven locations in Long Beach, an additional two in Lakewood and one in Bellflower.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Sunday were investigating a new string of robberies at six more 7-Elevens stores across Los Angeles County.

Authorities say the robberies happened between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

In several of those incidents, cash registers were stolen. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the robberies in Lakewood and Bellflower may be related, as well as two of the incidents in Long Beach.

Police on Monday arrested three suspects believed to be tied to a recent string of convenience-store robberies across Southern California.

However, it's unclear if any of the six overnight robberies are tied to the string of other convenience store robberies that happened last week across L.A. and Orange counties.

Several suspects were arrested in those incidents, but others got away.