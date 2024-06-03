9-year-old girl dies after 'freak accident' at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 9-year-old girl died following what was described as a "freak accident" at the Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park over the weekend.

Brooke Carlton suffered an undisclosed injury at the venue on Cereal Street Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She was taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

"We are truly sad about the situation," the venue said in an Instagram post Monday morning. "This was such a freak accident as the parent said. This is not a time to bash the track but a time to remember this little girl and support her family. We are a community and we will do our part in supporting the family as well. May you rest in peace Brooke!"

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.