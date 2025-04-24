Abused puppy recovering after shocking attack caught on video sparks outrage

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A five-month-old puppy is on the road to recovery after enduring a brutal case of abuse that has outraged the Long Beach community and beyond. Newly released photos show the puppy alert and walking.

"She came into our custody last night. She was transported to our veterinary hospital to provide care and to just do an overall evaluation," said Melanie Wagner, Long Beach Animal Care Center bureau manager. "It has been reported today that she is bright, alert and responsive. She has a lot of energy."

The horrific incident was caught on surveillance video on Monday near 12th Street. The video shows a man on a skateboard violently lifting a dog over his shoulder and slamming it to the ground. The man then grabs the dog by its leash and carries it away behind his back.

"You just can't imagine that somebody can do that to a defenseless animal," said Dina Michelle, founder of Wild Branch Rescue.

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting a swift response from animal advocates and the community.

"We went out there on Monday afternoon, a big group of us and a friend who is a big rescuer. She made fliers. There were probably 20 people there," Michelle said.

The Long Beach Police Department acted quickly, arresting 28-year-old Long Beach resident Alexander Cueva for intentional cruelty to an animal.

"I just want to give a huge kudos to our Long Beach Police Department," Wagner said.

Long Beach Animal Care Services said the shepherd-Malinois puppy sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm just incredibly relieved that she is with us, that she is safe and has a happy and loving future," Wagner said.

Now, the community is responding with an outpouring of support.

"I came here today because I was going to check on her to make sure she was OK. And I look forward to somebody adopting that baby," said Long Beach resident Rene Bieloh.

Long Beach Animal Care Services said once the puppy has made a full recovery, she will be placed into a foster family while the investigation continues.