Acura adds its first electric model, the ZDX SUV

Acura added its first electric vehicle to its fleet, the 2024 ZDX SUV. The EV was created in conjunction with GM and designed in Southern California.

Acura added its first electric vehicle to its fleet, the 2024 ZDX SUV. The EV was created in conjunction with GM and designed in Southern California.

Acura added its first electric vehicle to its fleet, the 2024 ZDX SUV. The EV was created in conjunction with GM and designed in Southern California.

Acura added its first electric vehicle to its fleet, the 2024 ZDX SUV. The EV was created in conjunction with GM and designed in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Acura's new breakthrough model is something different, yet in a somewhat familiar shape. The brand's new EV.

"The ZDX is our first all-electric vehicle, and our first all-electric SUV," said Acura spokesperson Jake Berg.

The ZDX's platform was co-developed with General Motors, and is known as Ultium, also underpinning a number of GM EVs. But Acura and parent company Honda did their own development as well, and notably, came up with the styling, at Acura's California design studio.

"It carries over a lot of our signature design philosophies," noted Berg.

For tech, Google is built right in. Need something? Just ask Google. Even where to find a charging station. Acura's providing a whole package of charging options.

The ZDX looks great, drives great, and is available as Acura's signature Type S model. Crave performance? It's here.

"The Type S has the most torque out of any of our products ever. Even more than the NSX supercar," Berg said.

Like the NSX and all current Acuras, the ZDX is built in the U.S. This helps it qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That knocks the price down to under $60,000 for the base model, and under $70,000 for the Type S.

The EV segment has certainly grown over the years for sure, though in recent times the rate of growth has slowed quite a bit. Nevertheless, Acura has a lot of plans for electric vehicles in the future. But they're also aware that a lot of people aren't ready to go EV just yet.

So, newly updated, the three-row flagship SUV from Acura, the MDX. Here too, available as a high-performance Type S version with 355 horsepower from a turbocharged V6. This brand has always focused on tech going way back, and it's all here in this latest version. Base prices range from $50,900 all the way up to $74,950 for a fully-loaded MDX Type S.

Speaking of going way back, the original MDX arrived in 2001 when SUVs were a much smaller portion of the automotive landscape. In the years since, it's become Acura's best-selling model ever.

The new MDX should keep that streak alive, at least for now. The brand's commitment to an electric future could mean Acura's iconic SUV will someday be very different.

But for now, the future of electric mobility is the ZDX. It's here to lead the charge in 2024.

MORE: Why some drivers choose hybrid cars over EVs