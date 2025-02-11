Malibu residents brace for possible mudslides in Palisades Fire zone ahead of next rain storm

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Malibu residents are bracing for more rain as yet another storm system sets its sights on Southern California.

"K-rails are stock piled, sandbags are stock piled. We've got them available to the public. We're doing everything we can to get ready but Mother Nature is going to make the call," said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart.

Pacific Coast Highway remains closed to the public as officials ready the road for the next storm.

"The hillsides are going to get tenuous. There's no question about that. They're likely to fall and we're just going to be ready to scoop it up off the highway," Stewart said.

Motorists driving near Pepperdine University won't get far before seeing the flashing lights signaling the closure at Carbon Beach Terrace. It's a roadblock impacting much more than just drivers.

"It's not just the small businesses, it's the people that service the pool, the plumbers, everyone is hurting," Stewart said.

It's not just PCH impacted. A slide happened over the weekend on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which remains partially closed. Officials say they'll be keeping a close eye on the canyon roads this week.

"Malibu Canyon is famous for dropping rocks periodically. It's vulnerable. We except it will have rock damage in this storm," Stewart said.

