Fire and smoke impact air quality throughout Southern California | Tracker and Tips

An air quality alert is in effect Wednesday due to the fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. The alert impacts Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County coastal areas and is expected to be in effect through 5 p.m.

Track current air quality in the greater Southern California area here.

Tips to protect your health, if you smell or see smoke:

Remain indoors with windows and doors closed

Avoid intense outdoor physical activity

Run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier

If you must be outdoors, keep the time brief and wear a well-fitting N-95 mask

Do not use whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outsideair if you have other methods to stay cool

Avoid other sources of pollution such as fireplaces, candles, incense, grilling, and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.

LIVE UPDATES | Southern California wildfires rage