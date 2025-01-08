Fire and smoke impact air quality throughout Southern California | Tracker and Tips
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 9:22PM
Track the current air quality in the greater Southern California area and tips to protect your health.
An air quality alert is in effect Wednesday due to the fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. The alert impacts Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County coastal areas and is expected to be in effect through 5 p.m.
Track current air quality in the greater Southern California area here.
Tips to protect your health, if you smell or see smoke:
Remain indoors with windows and doors closed
Avoid intense outdoor physical activity
Run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier
If you must be outdoors, keep the time brief and wear a well-fitting N-95 mask
Do not use whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outsideair if you have other methods to stay cool
Avoid other sources of pollution such as fireplaces, candles, incense, grilling, and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.