It's almost time! Volunteers put final touches on Rose Parade floats

Throughout this crucial week, volunteers are dedicated to making sure every detail - right down to the final flower - is perfect before parade day.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Inside the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, the countdown is on for thousands of volunteers who are working tirelessly on the floats for this year's Rose Parade.

Artistic Entertainment Services is unveiling 16 floats, each capturing the spirit of this year's theme.

"This year's parade theme is 'Best Day Ever,' so capturing the little moments and big ones in between that are worth celebrating," said Artistic Entertainment Services spokesperson Jackie Liu.

Throughout the week, the warehouse will be buzzing with volunteers arranging flowers and dry materials to create those dazzling displays.

"Everything from seeds and beads and lentils to exotic floral florals and also Christmas trees. The holiday is over, so they use the Christmas trees as the base for the floats," said Liu.

This year's lineup features a diverse group of organizations.

One entry that hits close to home for a lot of volunteers is OneLegacy Donate Life.

"I do this to honor my brother who passed away in 1995 and donated organs to seven people including his heart," said volunteer Heather Chapman. "So it's just an honor, and I just think organ donors deserve some recognition."

Volunteers will be working until all floats are completed by New Year's Eve.