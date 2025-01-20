Altadena family loses multiple homes, generations of memories in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family who built generations of memories in Altadena and lost multiple homes in the Eaton Fire returned for the first time to find their home reduced to rubble.

Kristina and Edwin Quintanilla were almost done with a major remodel of their Quintanilla home when the Eaton Fire struck.

"95% done in two years in the making. Five years of battles and yet here we are with the finishing touch to it all," said Edwin.

They said they have to laugh where they can, having survived COVID, Edward's father being hit by a car and nearly dying and now the Eaton Fire destroying every home on their block.

Now that more evacuation orders were lifted, the Quintanilla's and their five kids were finally able to return to their home to salvage what they could.

"We are just trying to gather whatever we can find. Which is just minimal, pretty much rubble now," said Edwin.

The home originally belonged to Kristina's grandparents. Her parents also lost their home in the Eaton Fire.

"My family's entire legacy has been wiped out. We lost this house, which was my grandparents', and then my parents' home," said Kristina.

The family is still looking for their cat "Moomoo" who disappeared during the sudden evacuation.

The couple said they are ready to rebuild once again in the community they love.

"We're here for the long-haul. We're going to rebuild the kids' school. We're going to rebuild our street and do whatever we can to keep the legacy alive," said Kristina.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family.

