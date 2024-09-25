SoCal couple upset after Amazon driver caught on video appearing to urinate in driveway

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amazon driver appears to have been caught on camera urinating next to a customer's truck in their driveway during a delivery in Riverside County.

Ashleigh and Cameron Reid live in Perris and say they saw the disturbing incident on surveillance video while they were away.

In the footage, the Amazon driver is seen searching the bed of their truck before dropping off the package on the porch. About a minute later, the driver appears to urinate next to their truck in the driveway.

The couple says they got a camera alert on their phone when the delivery was happening and couldn't believe their eyes when they both saw the video.

"He's literally facing my camera, front and center, and urinating on our driveway and on our truck...," said Ashleigh. "I saw it and I was infuriated, honestly. Just infuriated but also glad that we weren't there and the kids weren't there."

Cameron said he reached out to Amazon three times about the incident, and said he was told they would reach back out to him. But he didn't hear back.

"It makes me upset that we've spent all this money with Amazon," Cameron added. "We've been customers with Amazon for years and for them not to, like, reciprocate and get back to us when something happens like this..."

He said he eventually spoke with a supervisor and was told they would document the incident differently, but he added they still didn't hear back. That's when they decided to reach out to the media.

Eyewitness News contacted Amazon, which said it is actively investigating the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

They added it's important to note that not every driver is an Amazon employee. Sometimes they are third-party contractors.