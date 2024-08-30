2 missing teen girls, baby located after going missing from East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities have located a 14-year-old mother, her newborn baby and her 15-year-old sister in law who went missing from their East Los Angeles home over the weekend.

The CHP has canceled the Ebony Alert that was issued for Amoria Brown, her 3-week-old daughter, Omoria Brown, and her sister-in-law, Sanaii Brown. The three girls had last been seen Sunday and authorities launched a search, asking the public for help after they were reported missing.

Authorities were particularly concerned because the infant suffers from a heart condition and needs daily medication.

Thursday's notification that they had been located did not provide details on their condition or the circumstances of their disappearance and recovery.