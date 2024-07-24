Anaheim lowering speed limits across the city. Here's what to know

The city of Anaheim is trying to make their roadways safer by implementing lower speed limits in some areas.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers traveling through Anaheim will soon see slower speed limits posted across city streets.

For example, a stretch of Anaheim Boulevard is one of 169 sections of road that will see speed limits reduced.

"We hope that everyone that is driving is checking the speed limits," city spokesperson Natalie Aguirre said.

The Anaheim Boulevard portion will have its 35 mile per hour speed limit lowered to 30.

A new study conducted by the city revealed how fast people were driving on their streets.

"With this study what we saw is that people that do drive through our streets are actually driving, about 85% of them, are driving to these lower speeds," Aguirre said.

According to the city, 159 roads will see speed limits reduced by 5 miles per hour.

Nine sections of road will see limits lowered by 10 miles an hour.

A portion of Manchester Avenue near the Disneyland Resort will have speeds drop 15 miles per hour from 40 to 25.

"It's a busier street, so we can see why people are probably driving slower," Aguirre said. "It's close to a theme park so maybe they're looking for directions, so a lot of factors could go into why the speed limits were changed."

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said they focus on areas where they have problems.

He said the changes are not a ploy to make revenue.

"The revenue doesn't come back directly to the police department from tickets, so it's not like we're out there enforcing the law and writing tickets to get money back. That's not the case," McClintock said.

"It cost a lot more to have an officer on the street, extra enforcement," Aguirre added.

Anaheim police will be using their discretion when pulling people over for speeding.

Their goal is to first educate drivers before having to hand out tickets.

The new signs will be posted as early as next week.