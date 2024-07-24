Evacuation order issued for brush fire in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- An evacuation order has been issued for a fast-moving brush fire in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

The blaze was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of Highway 33, just north of Apache Canyon Road, officials said.

Residents living on Apache Canyon Road have been ordered to evacuate.

As of 10 p.m., the Apache Fire has grown to 250 acres with 0% containment.

The Ventura County Fire Department said crews will battle the fire throughout the night to try and keep it from spreading.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.