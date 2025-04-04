North Hollywood family searches for answers after missing teen found dead in Oxnard

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a missing 13-year-old boy from North Hollywood confirmed that investigators found his body in Ventura County on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police said Oscar Omar Hernandez was reported missing Sunday by his family.

The teen boarded a Metrolink train to Palmdale to help a soccer coach at a complex there, his family told Eyewitness News. When he didn't return home that night, the family worried and started looking for him. They reported him missing that day.

On Wednesday, his body was found on the side of the road in Oxnard. The LAPD was assisted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the FBI during the investigation.

The teen's mother is devastated over her son's death. Gladys Bautista said she wants help finding the person responsible for what happened to her son.

Bautista described her son as a happy kid who loved soccer and was excited that he was about to receive his visa so he could return to visit relatives in Honduras.

Detectives are still investigating. A cause of death is unknown.