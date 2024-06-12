LAPD officers fatally shoot man after confrontation in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers Tuesday night in Pacoima, the LAPD says.

The incident happened near a housing complex in the area of Carl Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police were called to the area on a report of a man with a gun.

Details were not provided on the interaction between officers and the suspect, but the individual was shot by police and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

LAPD says the suspect was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing as police cordoned off the scene.