He's back! Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to Boyle Heights for annual turkey giveaway

The event is now in its 43rd year, and with the rising cost of food, people said they're thankful for the help this year.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's that time of year again, and he's back!

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Boyle Heights Tuesday to help give away turkeys to families in need - something he's been doing for decades.

"I'm a chef, so I pay attention very well to the prices of food and it's been very hard seeing how everything is going up," said Danny Cabrera. "Even the most affordable things ... it's unbelievable to be honest with you."

Actor Tom Arnold, who also attended Tuesday's event, was among the volunteers and praised Schwarzenegger's passion for giving.

"Being of service, and certainly Arnold, it's always been about that," he said. "From the first time I met him, he's like, 'Your movies are important but this other stuff is important. The service, the charity.'"