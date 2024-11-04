Torrance man arrested for allegedly running over spectators at Anaheim street takeover

Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old Torrance man has been arrested for a violent hit-and-run at an illegal street takeover in Anaheim.

Video shows a Dodge Charger skidding out into a group of pedestrians in the intersection, then running over several of them. Other spectators surround the vehicle and begin kicking it before the driver flees on foot, leaving the Charger at the scene.

Authorities arrived to find two badly injured 19-year-old males at the scene in the middle of the street near the abandoned Charger. The teens, one from Lancaster and one from Orange, were hospitalized and treated for multiple broken bones, abrasions and lacerations.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the intersection of State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.

On Monday, Anaheim police announced the arrest of Hassan Hamid Ali, 20, of Torrance. He was found Sunday, arrested and booked for felony hit and run, and felony exhibition of speed.

The investigation is continuing and detectives asked anyone with information to contact the department at (714)765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Video from the takeover shows hundreds of spectators gathered as multiple cars did spinouts, donuts and other moves in the intersection. Some spectators were also setting off fireworks.

Anaheim police said addressing street takeovers has its challenges.

In 2021, the city of Anaheim enacted a law that targets spectators of street takeovers and allows enforcements against those who gather to watch.

The city said street takeovers are a problem but the total number of takeovers has been decreasing.

There were about 1,700 incidents in 2020, but only about 720 so far this year, according to Sgt. Jacob Gallacher with the Anaheim Police Department.