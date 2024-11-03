Video shows Dodge Charger crashing into group of spectators during street takeover in Anaheim

Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

Video: Car crashes into group of spectators during OC street takeover Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

Video: Car crashes into group of spectators during OC street takeover Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

Video: Car crashes into group of spectators during OC street takeover Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Frightening video of an illegal street takeover in Anaheim shows the moment a Dodge Charger loses control and crashes into a group of spectators.

It happened early Friday morning at the intersection of E Orangewood Avenue and S State College Boulevard. Several people were hit and possibly pinned under the car.

The video, which has been circulating on social media and is now at the center of a police investigation, shows the Charger rolling over the people.

"It's absolutely unsafe and unacceptable behavior," said Sgt. Jacob Gallacher with the Anaheim Police Department.

"When our officers got here, nobody was found under the vehicle. However, there were two 19-year-old males that were suffering from major injuries laying in the middle of the street."

The two teens are from Lancaster and Orange. They were transported to UCI Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.

The video also shows an angry mob surrounding the Charger as some people jumped on top of it.

The driver fled the scene on foot. Police said the driver could face serious charges including felony hit-and-run.

Meanwhile, multiple cars and hundreds of people took over the intersection as drivers performed stunts. People even set off fireworks.

A man named Hugo, who lives near the intersection, spoke with Eyewitness News Friday and said he couldn't sleep that night because of all the commotion.

"I was concerned because I thought I heard explosions," Hugo said.

He said this kind of illegal activity puts him on edge.

"This is not the first time it happened," he said. "It happened before and then when the police shows up, they just scatter."

Anaheim Police said addressing street takeovers has its challenges.

"It used to be where this was done over social media with open source pages," explained Gallacher. "Now, they're using WhatsApp and other type of social media applications to contact people to identify where these locations of these incidents are going to happen."

In 2021, the city of Anaheim enacted a law that targets spectators of street takeovers and allows enforcements against those who gather to watch.

"It could be an infraction or a misdemeanor to be a spectator in the city of Anaheim," said Gallacher.

The city said street takeovers are a problem but the total number of takeovers has been decreasing.

"In 2020, we had about 1,700 incidents. Thus far this year, we're at about 720," said Gallacher.

Gallacher said videos from Friday's street takeover are crucial in their investigation so they're asking anyone who may have more information or footage to contact police.