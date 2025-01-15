Arson suspect said he 'liked the smell of burning leaves,' another 'enjoyed causing chaos': LAPD

An arson suspect arrested in Pacoima admitted he started a small fire that burned a tree "because he liked the smell of burning leaves," according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

An arson suspect arrested in Pacoima admitted he started a small fire that burned a tree "because he liked the smell of burning leaves," according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

An arson suspect arrested in Pacoima admitted he started a small fire that burned a tree "because he liked the smell of burning leaves," according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

An arson suspect arrested in Pacoima admitted he started a small fire that burned a tree "because he liked the smell of burning leaves," according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arson suspect who was arrested Tuesday in Pacoima admitted he started a small fire that burned a tree "because he liked the smell of burning leaves," according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

Speaking at a Wednesday morning news conference, McDonnell said officers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a radio call of a possible arsonist in the area of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards.

A citizen had extinguished the fire and detained the suspect, who was then arrested by police.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of arson. His name was not released.

Hours later, around 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of a suspect setting multiple piles of trash on fire near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and officers took the unidentified suspect into custody, McDonnell said.

"The suspect admitted to setting multiple fires that day and stated that she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction," the police chief said. She was booked for arson.

The two suspects were taken into custody outside of the burn areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires. There was no immediate indication that they were connected to the major fires burning in Los Angeles County.

"As we continue to manage this historic, catastrophic event, we want to express our gratitude to everyone who has provided tips and remained vigilant in keeping the city safe," McDonnell said.