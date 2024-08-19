At least 5 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash in Lake Los Angeles

At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

LAKE LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lake Los Angeles.

One person was uninjured, another suffered minor injuries and a third was in critical condition, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the area of 152nd Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this report as they become available.