Atmospheric river brings light snow to Frazier Park, with brunt of SoCal storm yet to come

Some areas of Southern California began to see light snow falling Wednesday morning as the first pulse of a significant winter storm slowly moved into the region.

The light snow was seen in Frazier Park overnight. The Tejon Pass also received a light dusting of snow. Video showed snowy conditions on Ralphs Ranch Road, hampering visibility for drivers in the area.

Areas at elevations of 6,500 feet could get anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow with this storm.

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to prepare for the unexpected if you have to travel through mountain passes like the Grapevine over the next few days.

The region is also expected to see significant amounts of rain with this storm.

Clouds are expected to cover most of the region starting Wednesday, with as much as a half-inch of rain possible. But the brunt of the storm will arrive Thursday, with widespread rain likely to impact the area for about 36 hours.

Forecasters say the primary concern will be from 2 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.

"That 12-hour window is when we're going to be looking at bursts of heavy rain," National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen said during a Tuesday morning news conference with Mayor Karen Bass at Los Angeles City Hall.

City News Service contributed to this report.