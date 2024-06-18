1 injured after shooting on bus near 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, authorities say

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was hospitalized after a shooting on a Foothill Transit bus near the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Puente Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway was shut down just before 6:40 p.m. after a caller reported a person aboard the bus who possibly had a gun, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities believe there was an altercation between passengers, which led to shots being fired. A suspect then fled from the bus and ran into a nearby neighborhood, according to the CHP.

The person wounded in the shooting was taken to a trauma center in unknown condition following the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.