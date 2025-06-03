43-year-old man identified as 2nd victim killed in Baldwin Park shooting

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was shot and killed in Baldwin Park, just before a responding police officer was also gunned down over the weekend, has been identified.

Officials identified 43-year-old Darius Wong as the second victim in Saturday's shooting. Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen is accused of killing Wong and Officer Samuel Riveros.

Authorities are still trying to determine an official motive for the shooting, but family members say it unfolded after Wong dropped off his wife and kids at a gathering and left to find a parking spot in the area.

The suspect accused of shooting and killing two people, including a Baldwin Park police officer, has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

Video shows Wong walking along the sidewalk on Palm Avenue just after 7 p.m. In the footage, he walks out of the frame, where he turns the corner onto Filhurst Avenue.

About two minutes later, four gunshots can be heard in the video.

"We just heard, you know, three loud noises. We didn't know it was gunshots," said neighbor Tamara Ayala. "We pulled up the camera, and then my mom came outside, and then we saw him lying on the floor."

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the shooting may have been sparked by an argument over a parking spot.

"One of the neighbors was having a housewarming party. The new neighbors across the street," said Esther, who lives in the neighborhood. "So the guy, the shooter, came out and told, apparently, the guy that was parking there, 'You cannot park there.' And the guy still parked there, and that's what started the whole process."

Family of the deceased victim said he was not involved in that argument, but was caught in the crossfire.

New Ring doorbell camera video shows the moments a man ran for his life and was gunned down by a suspect accused of killing a Baldwin Park officer.

In a Ring camera video obtained by ABC7, more than a dozen gunshots could be heard that went on for more than 10 seconds. Another Ring camera video shows the moments Wong ran for his life and was gunned down.

"I guess he ran through the middle and he came, worked his way over here, and he fell right there," said neighbor Norma Lemus. "So when I came over here to see, he was already on the ground, and that's all I saw."

The video then shows responding police officers returning shots with the 22-year-old gunman as Wong lies dying on the sidewalk. That's when Officer Riveros was fatally shot.

The sheriff's department identified the Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect Saturday evening as Officer Samuel Riveros.

Officer Anthony Pimentel was injured in the shooting, but has since been released from the hospital.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger ordered all flags at all county facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Officer Riveros, who had been with the department since 2016.

A memorial has been placed where Wong died. Medina-Berumen is expected to face murder charges in both deaths.

Meanwhile, a vigil is expected to be held at the Baldwin Park Police Department on Friday night in honor of Riveros.