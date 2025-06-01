Video captures moment shots ring out in Baldwin Park confrontation that killed police officer

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- As authorities continue their investigation into a deadly shooting that killed one Baldwin Park police officer and injured another, a Ring doorbell camera near the scene of the tragic event captured the moments when shots rang out.

More than a dozen gunshots could be heard that went on for more than 10 seconds.

Baldwin Park police responded to a call about gunshots and a person down at 7:12 p.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, officials said.

As officers arrived, gunfire erupted. Two officers were struck by gunfire, fatally wounding one of them. A second police officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

"The other officer -- he's in good condition. He's surrounded by his family," Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López said.

Neither of the two officers has been identified.

A third person was found dead at the scene, possibly shot by the suspect. Further details about the male victim found at the scene were not immediately available.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded and opened fire on the suspect, who is reportedly hospitalized and in stable condition.

Neighbors in the area described a chaotic and frightening scene.

"It sounded like fireworks, like strobe rockets or something, just going off constantly back and forth," one neighbor said. "I thought it was just fireworks, but then you hear patrol cars from everywhere, coming in, swarming."

"When I heard the helicopter rattle the windows, I instantly came outside to see what's going on and then came over here right away," said area resident Mattew Chavez.

"I was watching the Dodger game and heard the helicopter really low. It was crazy. I walked outside and there was all kinds of cop cars flying down the street," said Edson Chavez, who lives in the area where the fatal incident occurred.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is taking the primary lead on the investigation and said the scene appeared to be a double murder.