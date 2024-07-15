Best deals for Amazon Prime Day under $100

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, so we rounded up some of the best deals right now. Take a look at some of these great products, featuring essentials for home, tech and everything in between for under $100.

For even more Prime Day savings, check out our other round-ups for the Best Prime Day tech deals and Best Prime Day competitor sales.

Best Prime Day 2024 deals for under $100

Waterpik ION teeth cleaner

40% off Amazon Waterpik Teeth Cleaner $59.99

$99.99 Shop Now

This Waterpik teeth cleaner is currently on sale for 40% off. Take your oral hygiene routine to the next level with this easy to use teeth cleaner. It can remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is effective for improving gum health, according to the American Dental Association. Plus, it's cordless and compact, meaning it's a breeze to pack for travel or put away when not in use.

Ring video doorbell

50% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $49.99

$99.99 Shop Now

With over 150,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say the Ring doorbell is a favorite among shoppers; and for Prime Day, you can get it on sale for 50% off. This HD screen video doorbell can help you to quickly and easily monitor visitors at your front door. It's also compatible with phones, tablets, PCs and Amazon Alexa, so you can get notified of any motion detected outside.

Instant Pot Duo

42% off Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus $74.95

$129.99 Shop Now

This Instant Pot Duo is a nine-in-one cooking pot that features settings for rice cooking, slow cooking, yogurt making, pressure cooking, sauteing and more. The one pot design makes both cooking and cleaning as hassle free as possible. Currently, it's on sale for 42% off.

Silonn countertop ice maker

19% off Amazon Silonn Countertop Ice Maker $88.99

$109.98 Shop Now

Keep all your beverages cool this summer with the Silonn countertop ice maker. It boasts a capacity of 26 pounds of ice per day and is even self cleaning. There are two options for ice cube size, and the machine is fast working, making nine ice cubes every six minutes. You can get this great addition to your kitchen for only $88.99.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

40% off Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $59.99

$99.99 Shop Now

The Keurig K-Mini provides you with fresh-brewed coffee in minutes. It's also great for small spaces, only measuring about five inches wide. Bring the coffee shop to your home with this great espresso machine for 40% off.

SMUG standing desk

25% off Amazon SMUG Standing Desk $89.98

$119.99 Shop Now

Stand or sit while you work with this adjustable height desk, which you can get right now for 25% off. It includes two side hooks, so you can easily hang your belongings. Ease the burden on your neck and spine with this ergonomic, dynamic workstation.

Echo Dot and Smartbulb bundle

61% off Amazon Echo Dot and Sengled Smart Bulb $26.98

$69.98 Shop Now

Play your favorite music and digitally control lights in your home with this great Echo Dot and LED Smartbulb bundle. Not only are the lights digitally activated, but you can also control them with voice. Snag this bundle now and save $43 with the 61% off deal.

Bissell pet carpet cleaner

28% off Amazon Bissell Pet Carpet Cleaner $99.99

$139.99 Shop Now

We love our furry companions, but sometimes they can make cleaning a little more difficult. This Bissell portable carpet cleaner can help you out, though, as it can be used for removing tough pet stains from carpet, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors and plenty more. Plus, each purchase helps support Bissell's foundation for homeless pets, so this product is a win for all. Get it 29% off for Prime Day.

GTPlayer computer chair

47% off Amazon GTPLAYER Computer Chair $99.99

$189.99 Shop Now

Stay comfortable and relaxed when working or gaming with this GTPlayer computer chair. It provides support for neck, back and shoulder muscles, while also promoting good posture and circulation. Enjoy extra comfort too, with a footrest, recliner and massage feature. This great addition to your home or office is currently on sale for 47% off.

Chopin Moon cooling mattress pad

42% off Amazon Chopin Moon Cooling Mattress Pad $57.30

$99.90 Shop Now

Sleeping during the summer can sometimes be difficult because of the heat, so keep yourself cool and comfortable with this Chopin Moon cooling mattress pad. It comes in multiple sizes and has an ultra-soft filling, thanks to its 4D spiral fiber makeup. The fabric is breathable and helps to prevent heat build-up, which is great for those warm summer nights. Get it now for 43% off.

Trifold LED makeup mirror

52% off Amazon Huonul Trifold Makeup Mirror $18.99

$39.99 Shop Now

This trifold makeup mirror is great to upgrade your vanity setup. It comes with multiple LED light and magnification settings, so you can accurately do your skincare and makeup. You can keep it powered up with either the included USB cable or four triple A batteries. This best seller is currently on sale for 53% off.

Bose Soundlink speaker

This Bose speaker is a number one new release, and you can get it for 34% off. Enjoy your favorite music and content all day with over 12 hours of battery life per charge. It's also bluetooth compatible, waterproof and portable, so it's great to bring along for pool days or travel.

Toloco massage gun

33% off Amazon Toloco Massage Gun $39.99

$59.99 Shop Now

Ease muscle pain and tension with this multi-setting deep tissue massage gun, which you can get for just $39.99. It comes with a set of ten head attachments, as well as multiple different speed and intensity settings meant to help you target any tense spots with as much or little force as possible.

OlarHike lidded storage bins

52% off Amazon OlarHike Storage Bins $94.99

$199.99 Shop Now

Clutter can make any area feel more cramped, so these storage bins are great for opening up your space and organizing a wide range of items, including clothing, bedding, books, snacks and plenty more. Its stackable frame also makes it super versatile and easy to fit in any room, either vertically or horizontally. You can get these large capacity bins on sale now for 53% off.

Indoor bug trap

32% off Amazon Indoor Bug Trap $33.99

$49.99 Shop Now

Keep bugs at bay with this strong suction indoor bug trap. You can run it continuously or in six to 12 hour increments to keep your space bug free. The inside is lined with a blue light to attract bugs, ensuring that there won't be any flying or crawling around near you. Buy and save now with this limited time deal of 32% off.

Nutrichef baking pans set

25% off Amazon Nutrichef Baking Set $54.74

$72.99 Shop Now

Get restaurant quality metal bakeware at a portion of the cost with this Nutrichef 10-piece bakeware set. It includes a baking pan, pizza pan, two cookie sheets, two round pans, square pan, loaf pan and two cup muffin pans. Bake anything that your heart desires while saving with this great Prime Day deal of 25% off.

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.