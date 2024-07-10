Best Prime Day tech deals on Apple, JBL and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Prime Day is almost here and now's the best time to stock up on top-rated tech. With deals on Apple products and top-rated speakers, here are the best Prime Day tech deals to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

32% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $169

$249 Shop now at Amazon

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 32% off.

29% off Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe $259.99

$369.99 Shop now at Amazon

Read and journal on the Kindle Scribe. It has a multi week battery life and also lets you take notes directly on your favorite manuscripts.

44% off Amazon Urao 15.6'' Laptop $239.99

$429.99 Shop now at Amazon

With 512 GB of storage and Windows 11 built-in, this powerhouse of a laptop is a great starter pick for back-to-school students. Buy it now for 44% off.

33% off Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex $99

$149 Shop now at Amazon

The latest speaker by Bose is both water and dust-resistant. It also has a built-in microphone and up to 12 hours of battery life.

38% off Amazon INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $79.99

$129.99 Shop now at Amazon

This HD TV has Fire TV built in so you can store, your favorite TV shows and movies. It supports Apple Airplay too and has an HDMI jack you can hook up a soundbar too.

More tech deals below:

JBL Tune Buds for $59.95 (40% off)

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 for $89 (32% off)

Apple Watch Ultra for $499 (11% off)

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus for $99.99 (33% off)

Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 Architectural Monitor Weather-Resistant Loudspeaker for $599 (25% off)

JBL TUNE 770NC for $99.95 (23% off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.