Shop our picks for the best home gym equipment and bring the gym right to you

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Making time for a trip to the gym can be difficult if you have a busy schedule. Bring the gym right to you and enjoy a more convenient workout with our picks for the best home gym equipment.

Best home gym equipment

15% off Amazon UREVO Under Desk Treadmil $279.99

$329.99 Shop Now

This Amazon's Choice treadmill is great if you live in a smaller space, as it's compact and foldable. This treadmill has folded dimensions of 48 inches long, 26 inches wide and 5.5 inches high, and the brand states that it can be easily stored under a desk, bed or sofa. It's suitable for both running and walking and has 12 preset high-intensity interval training programs with an adjustable LCD display to track exercise data. Get it now for 15% off.

20% off Amazon NordicTrack T Series Running Treadmill $1028.99

$1299.00 Shop Now

While this treadmill by NordicTrack is on the pricier side, it has more features for trainer classes, if that's what you prefer from a workout. According to the brand, you'll be able to stream live and on-demand workouts, like studio classes led by trainers. Plus, you'll get lifetime frame and motor coverage with your purchase. With over 24,000 five-star reviews, it's clearly loved by purchasers. Get it now on sale for 21% off.

30% off Amazon Upreign 3-in-1 Portable Walking Pad $99.99

$142.99 Shop Now

This walking pad is great if you are looking for a more simple design that can act as an under-the-desk treadmill to get your steps in while working. It has a near-perfect total rating of 4.9 stars and is an Amazon's Choice product. Get it now for just under $100.

65% off Walmart MERACH Adjustable Squat Assist Trainer Machine $69.59

$199.99 Shop Now

This squat machine is great if you prefer strength training over cardio. Plus, it comes with three adjustable resistance bands. Many of the reviewers state that it provides a great, gym-like workout while still being compact and easy to store. Save $130 and get this machine on sale now.

Amazon POWER GUIDANCE Pull Up Assist Bands $34.99 Shop Now

Many of the over 4,000 five-star reviews praise these resistance bands as durable and very high quality. Each color is a different level of resistance, so you can choose which you prefer to use based on the intensity of your workout. Get these five bands for under $35.

33% off Amazon Adjustable Dumbbell Set of 2 $39.99

$59.99 Shop Now

These adjustable dumbbells are easy to increase or decrease the weight of with a push, rotate and click attachment method. They are lighter weights, so they aren't difficult to move around but can still provide a great arm workout. The four weight adjustments offered are two, three, four and five pounds. Plus, they come in four colors, so you can choose depending on your preference. Get these dumbbells now on sale for 33% off.

Amazon Feierdun Adjustable Dumbbells $139.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a heavier set of dumbbells that is still easier to move and store, this set on Amazon is great. You can adjust the weight from 20 to 90 pounds depending on your desired exercise intensity. Many of the over 2,000 five-star reviews praise the ease of storage and versatility of weight adjustment options.

37% off Amazon Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical $174.99

$279.99 Shop Now

This under-desk elliptical is a great way to get some extra movement in while working at a desk. You can use it while sitting down, which can be nice if you don't have an adjustable or standing desk but still want to increase your activity. It's an Amazon's Choice product and has over 12,000 five-star reviews. Plus, you can get it now for 38% off.

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this site and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.