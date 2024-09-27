Car slams into school bus, then hits bicyclist, killing woman in Lakewood area, LASD says

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- A woman on a bicycle was killed Friday when she was hit by a car that had just collided with a school bus in the Lakewood area, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 8:30 a.m. at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information on her identity was not immediately available.

According to the sheriff's department, the school bus with no students onboard was traveling westbound on Del Amo Boulevard and making a left turn onto Norwalk Boulevard when a Honda allegedly ran a red light and collided with the bus.

The Honda then struck the woman on the bicycle, fatally injuring her, according to the sheriff's department.

"The bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of anxiety,'' the sheriff's department reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. No arrests were immediately reported.

