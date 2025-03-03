Egg belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow showing signs of hatching

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- One of three eggs belonging to Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow is showing signs of hatching, Friends of Big Bear Valley announced Sunday.

A photo posted by the nonprofit, which runs a live-feed of the eagles, shows one of the eggs having a tiny crack.

"Congratulations Jackie and Shadow and the entire eagle family! We've been waiting for almost 3 years," Friends of Big Bear Valley said on its Facebook page. "Jackie and Shadow's previous chick Spirit pipped exactly 3 years ago to the date."

A pip is a tiny hole or crack made by the chick inside indicating he or she is ready to emerge.

Experts say after pips appear, hatching can take between one and three days. It's not always guaranteed. Fans who watch the nest online have been disappointed in the past when eggs have failed to hatch or have been snatched by predators.

"We will remain patient and hold the most positive thoughts," Friends of Big Bear Valley said.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.